Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata says government will ensure all dams in the area are rehabilitated to enable water harvesting and improve irrigation farming.ALL DAMS IN LUSAKA PROVINCE TO BE REHABILITATED – KAMALATA

Speaking when he toured Mabonzo dam in Luangwa district, Mr Kamalata said Government is working tirelessly to ensure people do not struggle with food as a result of drought.

“The Lusaka provincial administration is working tirelessly to tour every water body in the area and remains committed to providing working tools to be used for the clearing of the dams and other water sources,” he said.

And Lusaka Province Water Development Officer Engineer David Musonda said the President’s directive to rehabilitate and identify water bodies is a great initiative as it will improve the agriculture sector through irrigation farming.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Agriculture Coordinator (PACO) Pascal Chipasha noted that people in villages have not been using water in the dams for irrigation.

Mr Chipasha said this shows people do not have knowledge on irrigation farming.

“As the Ministry of Agriculture, we are excited to see the commitment that has been put in place to revamp and rehabilitate water sources, which I can assure will not only increase productivity but also food security through irrigation farming,” he said.

And Mankhanda Ward Counsellor in Rufunsa District Andrew Tembo commended the government for sending Engineers in his area to work on the Mupwasha stream.