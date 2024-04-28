The District Administration and the Local Authority in Rufunsa District have withdrawn the instruments of power from Chausa Mwachindalo as Chief Bunda Bunda of the Soli people in Rufunsa district following the Supreme Court ruling on March 20, 2024.

Rufunsa District Commissioner Mr. Richard Mabena who was accompanied by Rufunsa Town Council Secretary Venture Kafula at the palace said the withdrawal of the instruments of power from Chausa Mwachindalo who was enthroned in 2018 follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that he was not the rightful heir to the Bunda Bunda Chiefdom.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kafula assured the workers at the palace that they will remain in their positions until the new chief decides.

“The retainers will remain in their positions until the new chief is installed and the new chief will decide the next step either to retain them or retire them,” said Bishop Kafula.

And some villagers who sought to remain anonymous, said they were happy that peace has finally been restored at the palace and in the chiefdom.

They added that they were tired of the wrangles that have been happening in the chiefdom from the time the Late Chief Bunda Bunda the ninth died in 2013.

And Village Headman Shatubi, Daniel Mwape added that they hope and pray peace and unity will prevail in the chiefdom.

Headman Shatubi noted that the chiefdom had been going through uncertainties because of the court proceedings that had dragged on since 2013.

0n March 20, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that the Kashibi family were the rightful heir to the throne after analyzing the High Court ruling of 2022.

The installation of the heir David Musona has been set for May 18, 2024.