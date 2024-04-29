President Hakainde Hichilema led the nation in commemorating the centenary birthday of Zambia’s First Republican President, the late Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, at Lubwa Mission in Chinsali. Joined by Panji Kaunda, Dr Kaunda’s eldest son and other dignitaries the event served as a poignant tribute to the enduring legacy of a global icon who contributed immensely to the liberation struggles not only in Africa but across the world.

President Hichilema reiterated Dr. Kaunda’s profound impact on Zambia and beyond, highlighting his unwavering commitment to freedom, unity, and social justice. He emphasized the significance of honoring Dr. Kaunda’s memory through the reintroduction of free education, a policy emblematic of the late President’s belief in equal access to education for all Zambians.

“President Kaunda demonstrated that there is more that unites us than what divides us,” remarked President Hichilema, underscoring the importance of peace and unity in realizing Zambia’s full potential as a nation. His words echoed Dr. Kaunda’s timeless message of unity and solidarity, which remains as relevant today as it was during his presidency.

As a symbol of respect and remembrance, President Hichilema and attendees laid wreaths at the resting place of Dr. Kaunda’s parents in Chinsali, honoring the familial roots of the esteemed leader whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

“We are One Zambia, One Nation, and One People,” affirmed President Hichilema, encapsulating the spirit of national unity and cohesion championed by Dr. Kaunda throughout his life.

The commemoration ceremony at Lubwa Mission not only celebrated Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s remarkable life but also reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to upholding his values of compassion, equality, and unity. As the nation honors the centenary of its founding father, the legacy of Dr. Kaunda serves as a guiding light for Zambia’s journey towards a brighter and more inclusive future.