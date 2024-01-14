Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Henry Kapata has acknowledged the need for enhanced publicity of government developmental programmes being implemented across the country.

Speaking when he called on North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Col. Grandson Katambi (RtD), Mr Kapata said there is need to highlight the positive impact of various government developmental projects being undertaken in Provinces which are transforming livelihoods.

Mr Kapata has since commended ZANIS for its continued efforts in publicising government’s developmental projects which he said are transforming livelihoods.

Mr. Kapata said there is need to enhance publicity of these projects so that members of the public are aware of what government is doing.

Meanwhile, Col. Katambi revealed that despite the notable achievements attained in the Province, road infrastructure still remains a challenge in accessing other districts and as such there is need to improve the road network to create easy access.

“Our Province has recorded remarkable growth and still developing; however the terrain is still a challenge. There is need to improve the road infrastructure to create easy access for the news crew to document positive strides attained in the districts,” Col. Katambi said.