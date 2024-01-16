Zambia’s national football team, Chipolopolo, is gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a strong determination to deliver impressive results in honor of their former captain, Enock Mwepu. The dynamic duo of Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala emphasized the team’s commitment to making a significant impact at AFCON as a tribute to Mwepu, who played a crucial role in the team’s journey.

Both Daka and Sakala acknowledged the absence of Mwepu as a considerable loss, recognizing him as a pillar and a driving force behind the team’s achievements. Mwepu recently retired from active football due to a heart condition, leaving a void in the squad.

Patson Daka, who had the opportunity to play alongside Mwepu at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, highlighted that participating in the Africa Cup of Nations was Mwepu’s ultimate dream. The duo shared a camaraderie on and off the field, making the upcoming tournament a poignant moment to pay tribute to their former teammate.

Fashion Sakala echoed the sentiment, expressing that the team carries Mwepu’s hopes in spirit. He emphasized that having Mwepu join the squad in Ivory Coast to witness them fulfill their fixtures would hold great significance for the entire team.

The dedication to Mwepu reflects the deep respect and admiration the Chipolopolo players have for their former captain, recognizing his contributions to the team’s success. As they embark on the AFCON journey, the players are motivated to deliver resounding performances to honor Mwepu’s legacy and make his dream of a successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign a reality.

Fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await Zambia’s performance in AFCON, not only for the love of the sport but also to witness the heartfelt dedication to a player who has left an indelible mark on Zambian football.