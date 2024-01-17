Former Post Newspaper journalist, Peter Sukwa, has reached out to the Human Rights Commission, urging them to intervene and revive the case involving an alleged assault by Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Banda, who is accused of assaulting Sukwa and urinating in his mouth.

In a letter addressed to the Human Rights Commission, Sukwa highlighted the incident and the impact it has had on his life, noting that he has faced continuous mockery since the assault. Copies of the letter were also sent to Amnesty International, the Chief Justice, and the Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA).

Sukwa spoke to ZNBC News, expressing his ongoing distress and the need for justice in the matter. The journalist has been seeking avenues to address the alleged assault, seeking support from both national and international human rights organizations.

Meanwhile, ZIIMA, represented by its President Jaja Coulibaly, commended Sukwa for taking a stand and pursuing justice. Coulibaly emphasized that any unsatisfactory verdict should be subject to challenge, and ZIIMA pledged its support to Sukwa’s quest for justice.

Emmanuel Banda had previously been fined 12,000 Kwacha for the alleged assault, with 10,000 Kwacha allocated as compensation to Sukwa. The reopening of the case could potentially bring new developments to light and ensure a thorough examination of the incident.