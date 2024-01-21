Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant said Sunday’s match against Tanzania is a must win for Zambia.

Grant in a pre-match press conference ahead of the second Group F match said he wants his team to qualify to the next round of the AFCON tournament.

He said the game is a must win especially after having failed to qualify for the last three editions of the continental football soccer piece.

The Zambia Coach said his team is going to create goal scoring opportunities in most matches as he has good attackers in the squad.

Grant said he was impressed with Tanzania’ s type of football displayed in the other Group F game against Morocco despite losing 3-0.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo striker cum winger Fashion Sakala echoed Grant’s emphasis of the importance of the match against Tanzania saying the players in camp are highly motivated ahead of the game.

Sakala said the young Zambia squad that has the majority of the players making their debut appearance at the biennial tournament, is an ambitious team with young players who are aware of the high expectations from the nation to perform better at the tourna

ent.

Meanwhile, Tanzania stand in coach Ahmed Suleiman said his team acknowledges that Zambia has a very strong squad in comparison with the Taifa Stars.

Suleiman has dispelled rumors that Head Coach Adel Amrouche , who was banned by CAF for alleged attacks on Moroccan football had been fired by the country’s football federation.

He said Amrouche is still part of the team despite the eight match ban and a US$10,000 fine.

The Chipolopolo drew their opening match one all against the DRC while Tanzania were beaten 3-0.

In the second game to be played at the same venue , Morocco will take on the DRC to complete the Group F second round matches.

[ZNBC]