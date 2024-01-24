Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says the reopening of schools has been further postponed to February 12, 2024.

Mr Syakalima said the school calendar for both private and government and schools and colleges has been adjusted to recover the lost time.

“Schools and colleges will open for term one on Monday 12th February 2024 and will close on Friday 26th April 2024. And then for term two Schools and colleges will open on Monday 6th May 2024 and will close on Friday 9th august 2024,” Mr Syakalima said.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Lusaka , the Minister stated that the decision was arrived at following the advice from the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Council of ministers meeting.

He added that all alternative methods of education provided by the Ministry of Education should be utilized in order to ensure that learners are kept busy.

He called on the community to work with the government in the fight against cholera.

On 4th January 2024, the Minister of Education announced the postponement of the date of reopening of Schools from 8th to 29th January 2024 due to the cholera outbreak in the country.