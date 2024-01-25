In a closely contested match that saw Morocco triumph over Zambia with a 1-0 scoreline, Group F concluded with Morocco securing the top spot. The victory knocked Zambia out of the African Cup of Nations, paving the way for hosts Ivory Coast to sneak into the last 16.

The match showcased the dominance of the Atlas Lions in the first half, with Sofiane Boufal’s mesmerizing dribbling creating opportunities. The breakthrough came just before halftime as Boufal set up Achraf Hakimi, who delivered a precise cross into the six-yard box. Zambia’s goalkeeper, Lawrence Mulenga, parried the ball into the path of captain Hakim Ziyech, who calmly slotted it home for a 1-0 lead.

Despite an uphill battle for Zambia in the second half, the Chipolopolo boys came out fighting, with attempts from Lameck Banda and Patston Daka. However, they were unable to breach Morocco’s resilient defense. The tournament favorites held firm, securing the win that eliminated Zambia and granted Ivory Coast an unexpected passage into the knockout stages.

Morocco’s win not only solidified their position as group winners but also set the stage for a round of 16 clash against South Africa. Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the group runners-up following a 0-0 draw with Tanzania, will face Egypt in the next round.