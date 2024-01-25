Authorities are actively searching for a juvenile, identified only as Fred, aged between 15 and 18, in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Kings Sikonde in George compound, Lusaka. The tragic incident occurred on January 18, 2024, around 16:30 hours.

Kings Sikonde sustained a fatal chest wound, allegedly inflicted by Fred using a knife. Despite being rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police investigations have revealed that the altercation leading to the murder transpired when the deceased approached Fred, demanding repayment of a K10 debt. Fred, feigning cooperation, later emerged with two other juveniles, engaging Kings in conversation. It was during this exchange that Fred allegedly stabbed Kings in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving alerts, police officers visited the location where Kings was discovered unconscious in a pool of blood. A subsequent postmortem was conducted, and Kings Sikonde was laid to rest on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Further investigations disclosed that Kings was suspected to be a member of a group called ‘the Bloodies,’ while Fred is believed to be associated with another group called ‘Never Broke Again.’ On the same day as the murder, between 18:00 and 22:00 hours, ‘the Bloodies’ reportedly engaged in destructive activities, damaging properties and assaulting suspected members of a rival gang, ‘Never Broke Again.’

As a result, three juveniles affiliated with ‘the Bloodies’ have been arrested and are currently detained, facing charges including malicious damage to property and assault. A manhunt has been launched for additional suspects, including Fred.

To restore order and enhance public safety, police have intensified patrols in George, Zingalume, and surrounding compounds. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has urged the community to cooperate with authorities and provide any relevant information that may aid in apprehending the remaining suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement seeks to bring justice to the victim’s family and the community affected by these tragic events.