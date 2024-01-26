Jurgen Klopp has dropped a bombshell by announcing his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season, citing a depletion of energy as the driving factor behind his decision. Originally contracted until the culmination of the 2025/26 season, Klopp has decided to conclude his tenure prematurely.

In a statement issued through the club on Friday, Klopp expressed his love for every aspect of Liverpool, from the city to the supporters, the team, and the staff. Despite this affection, he emphasized that the decision to leave is born out of a realization that his energy levels are waning.

While acknowledging that the news may come as a shock to many, Klopp assured that he had been aware of this development for some time. He explained, “I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.”

Reflecting on the years spent with the club, Klopp stated, “After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you, and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Liverpool has also confirmed the departure of assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, along with elite development coach Vitor Matos, who will all be leaving in the upcoming summer.