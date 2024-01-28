Patriotic Front Chilubi Member of Parliament, Mulenga Fube, and Independent parliamentarian Munir Zulu, were released after a brief detention at Lusaka Magistrate Police Post. Their detention followed their failure as sureties to produce fugitive former Presidential Political Advisor Kaizer Zulu before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya.

Magistrate Mwenya imposed fines of 50,000 Kwacha each on Fube and Zulu for their inability to fulfill their pledge to produce Kaizer Zulu before the court. The two parliamentarians serve as sureties in a case where Kaizer Zulu faces charges of conversion of a motor vehicle, a violation of section 291 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The allegations state that between November 19, 2019, and March 25, 2022, in Lusaka, Kaizer Zulu unlawfully converted a Toyota Land Cruiser VX, Registration Number GRZ 759CL, valued at 955,000 Kwacha for his use. Despite being declared a fugitive, Kaizer Zulu has evaded trial since last year, with his sureties, Fube and Zulu, expressing optimism about bringing him before the court without success.