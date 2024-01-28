President Hakainde Hichilema has taken action, in removing Judge Timothy Katanekwa from the position of Judge of the High Court for Zambia. This decision comes in response to recommendations made by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), as detailed in a statement released by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.

Hamasaka clarified that the removal of Judge Katanekwa is in line with the powers granted to the President under Article 144 (5) (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. The move underscores President Hichilema’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary and addressing matters raised by the JCC.