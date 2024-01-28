President Hakainde Hichilema has taken action, in removing Judge Timothy Katanekwa from the position of Judge of the High Court for Zambia. This decision comes in response to recommendations made by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), as detailed in a statement released by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.
Hamasaka clarified that the removal of Judge Katanekwa is in line with the powers granted to the President under Article 144 (5) (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. The move underscores President Hichilema’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary and addressing matters raised by the JCC.
The effects of Mulungushigate (Miles Sampa) scandal still rages on. The overall impact of this is not yet known , if not abandoned it will have far reaching consequences on the country. The investors, international community ( through diplomatic missions), local business community are watching, and trust me they are not sitting idle, they may be concerned. What’s the THRESHOLD, before we realize it was a bad idea?
We have seen similar projects or initiatives done to disadvantage one, and only ended up hurting the architects of it.