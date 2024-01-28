The African Centres for Disease Control (CDC) has deployed a team of 15 Technical Assistant Officers to support Zambia’s fight against cholera. The team will collaborate with the Ministry of Health, Zambia National Public Health Institute, and partners to strengthen the government’s efforts to end the cholera outbreak.

Africa CDC plans to train and deploy 500 community health workers in Lusaka’s hotspot areas. This information is part of a press release provided to the media by Africa CDC’s Acting Head of Communication, Ndahafa Nakwafila, and Africa CDC’s Risk Communication and Community Engagement Officer, Lio Kariko.

Africa CDC aims to enhance the country’s laboratory capacity for diagnostic and genomic sequencing, along with implementing cross-border surveillance measures to curb the spread of cholera. Additionally, the organization will conduct training sessions for fifty healthcare workers on sample collection and referral procedures.

In related developments, Africa CDC and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States are convening for an Emergency Ministerial meeting to address the cholera outbreak affecting various countries in the region, including Zimbabwe, Eswatini, South Africa, Mozambique, and Malawi.