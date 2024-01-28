A health expert has advised the general public against abusing the local brew commonly known as Kachasu as a substitute for the cholera vaccine or treatment. This comes in response to myths circulating among community members that consuming the local brew can prevent one from contracting cholera.
Dr. Mweene Nseluke warns that the process of making Kachasu can be contaminated and may lead to cholera. He emphasizes that the consumption of Kachasu and other uncertified brews significantly contributes to the increasing cholera cases.
In contrast, Felix Chanda, a Kachasu brewer in Lusaka’s Misisi area, acknowledges the strong belief in communities that Kachasu can cure cholera.
Good advice but the intended target won’t agree.
The expert advice is shallow and lacks detail. It can’t convince those that believe that kachasu can treat cholera. It only speculates that there’s a possibility of contamination in the brewing process. I expected it touch on how the strong alcohol reacts to the antigen. It seems the expert doesn’t know if the cholera antigen can die if strong alcohol is administered and this is typical of many Zambian experts. Their advice or arguments lack detail. So people will continue to treat cholera with kachasu as the expert advice is hollow
