A health expert has advised the general public against abusing the local brew commonly known as Kachasu as a substitute for the cholera vaccine or treatment. This comes in response to myths circulating among community members that consuming the local brew can prevent one from contracting cholera.

Dr. Mweene Nseluke warns that the process of making Kachasu can be contaminated and may lead to cholera. He emphasizes that the consumption of Kachasu and other uncertified brews significantly contributes to the increasing cholera cases.

In contrast, Felix Chanda, a Kachasu brewer in Lusaka’s Misisi area, acknowledges the strong belief in communities that Kachasu can cure cholera.