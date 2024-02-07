The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that Chipolopolo will next month play an international friendly match to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said Football House will utilise the FIFA window with at least a friendly match.

Kamanga said the national team technical bench is working in the background to draft a program for the Chipolopolo.

In his weekly column, Kamanga said Zambia is determined to build on the experience from the Africa Cup in Cote D’Ivoire.

Zambia is currently debating the early exit from the Africa Cup.