Permanent Secretary for Special Duties under Cabinet Office Patrick Mucheleka says the presence of internet access in rural parts of the country will help clear some wrong perceptions peddled by certain quarters of society about Government.

Mr Mucheleka says some Zambians are easily deceived because of the information gap created by lack of internet especially in rural parts of Zambia.

He said this during a tour of both Rufunsa and Luangwa Districts where he led a team from Smart Zambia Institute to check on the progress regarding connecting the districts to the Government Wide Area Network.

Mr Mucheleka stated that connecting districts to the Government Wide Area Network will help improve service delivery.

During the check, it emerged that significant progress had been made in relation to connecting the districts to the Government Network.

He disclosed that the only step left is for the service provider, Zamtel to complete the installation.

Meanwhile, Rufunsa District Commissioner Richard Mabena and Luangwa District Commissioner Luke Chikani said they are looking forward to the districts being connected to the network.

The District Commissioners applauded Smart Zambia Institute for progress made so far.