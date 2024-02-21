Grace Chivube, a National Trustee of the United Party for National Development (UPND), has strongly criticized former President Edgar Lungu’s purported plans to abolish the UPND Free Education Policy. Chivube emphasized that such a move would insult the intelligence of Zambian women and pose a significant burden, particularly on the girl child.
Ms. Chivube underscored the crucial role of education in national development, stating that quality education serves as the bedrock for progress in any society. She highlighted the importance of the Free Education Policy in empowering women and girls, especially in the face of challenges such as unwanted pregnancies.
According to Ms. Chivube, President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to reintroduce Free Education was a gesture of gratitude to the Zambian people for their support and contributions, particularly in funding his education during his earlier years under Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and the United National Independence Party (UNIP).
Since the reintroduction of Free Education, Ms. Chivube noted a positive impact, with many women and girls seizing the opportunity to pursue education. She warned that any attempt to dismantle the policy would have adverse effects, potentially exacerbating issues such as youth involvement in criminal activities and unplanned pregnancies.
Ms. Chivube called upon former President Lungu to show self-respect and reconsider his stance on Free Education, recognizing its significance in empowering Zambian women and fostering national development.
Do a simple research with Headteacher’s in schools, the system is not working at the moment.
What could have been done was to build more rooms to accommodate these numbers and of course employ all graduate teachers.
At present, there’s no accommodation, financially the system is crippled and no human resource.
No I am not. It is a fact. Free education may work hand in hand with increased accommodation and human resource. At the moment these two are in short supply.
You have no brains. The UPND government has been recruiting teachers ever since they came into power. What is the HR u are referring to? They are building classrooms with CDF. You are a biter PF cadre. some schools are implementing afternoon and morning sessions to manage congestion. This has worked in the past. If you are from rich family, keep quiet because some of us knows what it means to be poor.
I am just putting forward some suggestions. I am not from a rich family at all. All I am suggesting is for the system to work well. I appreciate it though I still feel that proper foundation would have enhanced the whole process. I do not belong to any party. Just a simple citizen.
What quality education. We have 100 pupils is class siting on the floor. It takes months for a teacher to mark the books. Teachers now do not have a one on one interaction with learners and you are talking quality education. The Lungu you are attacking build the school you are now overcrouding. Build something ba UPND. Talk is cheap.
Past two years, Dr. Musokotwane has refused giving fuel subsidies, arguing that all the money meant for energy has gone to fund free education and meal allowances. Did government ask Zambians whether they want free education contrary to cheaper fuel? Who will talk about free health? Both education and health are essential for living meaningful lives. How come schools boards have died while NIHMA in hospitals is still alive? We want free education, but we don’t want fake reasons for or against that policy.
