President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a directive for all flags in Zambia to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the late President of Namibia, Hage Geingob. The announcement comes following the passing of Dr. Geingob on February 4, 2024, at the age of 82.
In accordance with President Hichilema’s decree, flags across the nation will be lowered to half-mast beginning February 21, and will remain so until Sunday, February 25, 2024.
Additionally, President Hichilema has declared two days of National Mourning in Zambia to coincide with the memorial and burial services of Dr. Geingob. The days of mourning are scheduled for Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, 2024.
Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to the Cabinet, confirmed that during these two days of National Mourning, Zambia will join the people of Namibia in mourning the loss of Dr. Geingob.
The decision to honor Dr. Geingob in this manner reflects Zambia’s solidarity with Namibia and acknowledges the significant contributions made by the late President to the region.
This man is mad. Namibian president died on 4th January. Is this when HH is working up or when he is coming to his senses after another one of those useless trips?
You have no clue of how diplomatic protocol works. This only done during what is termed official funeral period which is this coming weekend. If you have no idea, keep quiet.
I doubt this is decided by the President alone. I think its done by cabinet office and only laid on the President’s desk for approval.
This does not make sense…you should have done this earlier?
They did the same when we lost all presidents in power including KK. Its Frontline state practice if at all you know anything along these lines.
@Futue Zed…..Read Doug’s comment
@Doug, front line state from where? We watched how this galant man came with his cabinet to say farewell to KK. Do you even know what the front line states was about? Just admit that our president is one of a kind. The one who likes to swim upstream when everyone is taking the easier route of swimming with the current downstream.