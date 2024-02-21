President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a directive for all flags in Zambia to be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the late President of Namibia, Hage Geingob. The announcement comes following the passing of Dr. Geingob on February 4, 2024, at the age of 82.

In accordance with President Hichilema’s decree, flags across the nation will be lowered to half-mast beginning February 21, and will remain so until Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Additionally, President Hichilema has declared two days of National Mourning in Zambia to coincide with the memorial and burial services of Dr. Geingob. The days of mourning are scheduled for Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to the Cabinet, confirmed that during these two days of National Mourning, Zambia will join the people of Namibia in mourning the loss of Dr. Geingob.

The decision to honor Dr. Geingob in this manner reflects Zambia’s solidarity with Namibia and acknowledges the significant contributions made by the late President to the region.