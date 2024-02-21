Zambia Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has expressed his sadness over the death of striker Norin Betani.

According to FAZ, Betani died on Wednesday morning at the University Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with suspected malaria while in camp with the Women’s Team in Lusaka.

Betani of Indeni Roses was in the Women’s National Team provisional squad for the Olympics qualifier against Ghana to be played this Friday in Accra.

“It is actually very sad especially that we are preparing for the game against Ghana in the Olympic qualifier. When we got the news it was early in the morning and all the players were very sad and even the coaching bench is very sad,” Mwape said on arrival in Ghana.

“This is something we never expected and looking at the player herself, she was a very promising player. The first time showed that she could be one of the players in the team,” he said.

Mwape concluded:”I pass my condolences to the family, I know the family is equally sad. We only hope there won’t be any friction because we don’t know what actually transpired with the player.”

The funeral is at Betani’s family home in Lusaka.