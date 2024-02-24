The Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ) has raised alarm over the exposure of unsuspecting members of the public to dog meat, calling for stringent measures to address the illicit trade. VAZ President Malcolm Chiyoba emphasized the need for strengthened laws to regulate the sale of meat intended for public consumption, citing gaps in existing legislation.

Dr. Chiyoba underscored the importance of requiring sellers to produce valid meat inspection certificates before selling meat to the public, advocating for the revision of outdated legislation such as The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. He emphasized that animals intended for meat should only be slaughtered at designated facilities under veterinary supervision.

Furthermore, Dr. Chiyoba urged for the expedited enactment of the Animal Welfare Act to modernize the legal framework and deter illicit activities. He warned of the potential underground business of dog breeding, expressing concerns over the sale of dog meat disguised as other meats to unsuspecting customers.

“Dogs have serious zoonotic diseases, and their consumption exposes humans to the risk of diseases such as rabies, Trichinella, Cryptosporidium, and other parasites,” Dr. Chiyoba cautioned.

Sheila Oparaocha, Vice Chairperson for Lusaka Welfare Society and representative of Zambian Animal Welfare Organizations, echoed Dr. Chiyoba’s concerns, highlighting the health risks associated with consuming dog meat. She condemned the continued sale of unvaccinated dogs to the public, stressing that it is not a part of Zambian culture and increases the risk of rabies transmission.

Dr. Oparaocha called on VAZ to provide guidance to professionals in both the government and private sectors to address the issue effectively. She emphasized the deep connection between the well-being of humans and animals, urging for collective efforts to safeguard public health and animal welfare.

The Consortium of Animal Welfare Societies in Zambia joined the call for action, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in combatting the illegal trade of dog meat and protecting both humans and animals from health risks associated with unregulated consumption.