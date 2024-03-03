In a bid to tackle poverty and empower vulnerable women in Kabwe District, the government has allocated K100,000 for the disbursement of soft loans under the Village Bank Social Protection Programme.

According to Annie Siame, the Kabwe District Community Development Officer, the soft loans are intended to support women engaged in viable businesses and will range from K500 to K2,500 per individual beneficiary. Siame emphasized that the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services is dedicated to uplifting households from poverty through various social protection initiatives.

The selection process for beneficiaries has already commenced, with the aim of improving the socio-economic welfare of citizens in the district. Siame stressed the importance of timely repayment of the loans by beneficiaries to ensure the sustainability of the program and enable more individuals to benefit from similar initiatives in the future.

Beneficiaries who repay their loans within the specified timeframe will be eligible for subsequent loans, further enhancing their economic prospects and self-reliance. The ongoing implementation of social protection programs in Kabwe District underscores the government’s commitment to alleviating the plight of vulnerable segments of society.

President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s dedication to supporting vulnerable citizens during his recent national address on the drought situation affecting the country. Through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, efforts will be intensified to provide assistance to those in need, aligning with the broader objective of poverty alleviation and social empowerment.

The empowerment program reflects a concerted effort by the government to address socio-economic challenges at the grassroots level, ultimately contributing to the overall development and well-being of communities in Kabwe District.