In commemoration of Zambia Police Service Day, Mr. Graphel Musamba, the Inspector General of Police, has expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his address emphasizing the importance of introspection within the police force. In a statement issued on behalf of the Zambia Police Service, Musamba reiterated the commitment of the force to upholding integrity and professionalism.

Musamba conveyed appreciation for President Hichilema’s recognition of the sacrifices made by police officers, both domestically and during international peacekeeping missions. He noted that the President’s words resonated deeply with the dedication and bravery exhibited by police personnel on a daily basis.

The Inspector General underscored the timeliness of the President’s call for introspection, emphasizing the force’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and addressing any challenges that may tarnish the noble image of the profession, particularly corruption. He affirmed the police service’s dedication to upholding the principles of law and ensuring that it remains a trusted institution for all citizens.

On Police Day, Musamba reaffirmed the Zambia Police Service’s dedication to serving the community with diligence and compassion. He emphasized unity with the President in efforts to foster a safer and more secure Zambia.