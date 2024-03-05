The United States government has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, along with other senior officials, for corruption and human rights abuses.
On Monday the US government said leaders in Zimbabwe were siphoning off public resources for personal gain.
This move scraps the old executive sanction order introduced in 2003 and moves 11 individuals and three entities onto the global list – the Global Magnitsky sanctions program.
“These illicit activities support and contribute to a global criminal network of bribery, smuggling, and money laundering that impoverish communities in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, and other parts of the world,” a statement said.
The US also criticised the targeting of civil society and severe restrictions on political activity.
As well as President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei have also been sanctioned.
Mr Mnangaga’s wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa, was also hit with sanctions because she “facilitates her husband’s corrupt activities”.
The US government said the egregious behaviour of some of the most powerful people and companies in Zimbabwe matched the actions of the worst human rights abusers and corrupt actors in the world.
The US assured that “sanctions on theses individuals and entities do not represent sanctions on Zimbabwe or its public”.
The government of Zimbabwe has not commented on the latest allegations but has dismissed previous sanctions as part of a Western plot to bring about political change.
Source: BBC
USA is the most corrupt country on this planet…USA is responsible for all genocides in the world….Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the world
Munangangwa is not a puppet of the West….Munangangwa is not like useless demagogue President HH who has auctioned Zambia to the West
Anonymous
Clam your self down……….
The Crocodile isn’t a puppet
First USA must sanction Joe Biden for his son’s corrupt dealings with Ukraine. I thought as a Catholic Joe Biden has first to remove the log from his eyes before he talks about Mnangangwa’s speck?
When two Kapiri Mposhi men were arrested and jailed for engaging in unnatural acts, the USA embassy was up in arms against Edgar Lungu.. who had nothing to do with the event…. the laws of Zambia do not allow such.. but the situation became tense to the extent of expelling the USA ambassador.
Recently two train doctors were caught in the same situation and are currently detained. The USA embassy is quiet.
The USA will support anything done by their puppets right or wrong.
Stop seeing ghosts in Broad day light, imwe……..
You read into nothing and conclude garbage
USA and Europeans think they still rule the world and have the right to make everybody dance to their tunes. Mangagwa is no saint and it is well known in Zimbabwe that he is involved iall kind of illegal, unethical barbarian activities but the USA has double standards. Why does it not put sanctions on its cronies who are involved in shoddy deals with western and South African bazungus, in Zambia, Congo, and many other African countries?
The USA wanted their puppet to win the elections in Zimbabwe. Another of their puppet sent Nevers Mumba to go and discredit a sovereign country’s election. No wonder HH has not congratulated the crocodile because one does not belong to exploited African presidents. If you refuse to give free minerals to the USA you will be called like Mugabe and Mnangangwa, you will be called corrupt or a Dictator by the West.
The West wanted a regime change that never happened, which is why the SADC election observer mission head behaved strangely towards ZanuPf victory in the last elections. This is why Mmembe, Nakacinda, Mwamba and Tayali were charged with treason because they supported a presumed corrupt president. Finally, since such methods didn’t work, they have to directly hit him with these penalties. Despite our belief that the sanctions were already causing harm to Zimbabweans, more heartaches are unleashed. So unfortunate.
No wonder the whole world hates the USA government…..big criminals and in a normal world there’s no way Joe Biden would be President….Joe Biden rigged elections
…..
The whole world bar a few countries, is corrupt…….
Only the forms of accepting are different….