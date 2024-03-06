Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Zambia Rugby Mourns Veteran Francis Mwila

The local rugby fraternity is mourning former Diggers Rugby Club chairman and captain Francis Mwila who died in Kitwe after an illness.

Mwila died on Monday evening.

Diggers last August honoured Mwila for his contribution to the club by organizing a tournament in his name.

Commenting on his death, Diggers Life President Boniface Mutale declared that Mwila has left a good legacy at the club.

He described Mwila’s death as a great loss to Zambian rugby.

“It is a great loss. It is a big loss because in rugby we make a lot of friends and if one dies a big hole remains in the house,” Mutale told Radio Icengelo Sports.

“He has left a legacy at Diggers. He was the captain and later chairman,” he said.

