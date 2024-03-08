In a bid to address the recurring challenge of drought and bolster water resilience, the UPND government has announced plans to embark on the construction of dams across the country. Collins Nzovu, Minister of Green Economy and Environment, revealed the initiative during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Catholic Relief Services at his office.

Minister Nzovu emphasized the importance of constructing dams to harvest rainwater, which will not only mitigate the impact of drought but also facilitate irrigation and domestic water usage. The ambitious project aims to enhance water security and ensure sustainable access to water resources for communities across Zambia.

The announcement comes as Zambia grapples with the adverse effects of climate change, including erratic rainfall patterns and prolonged dry spells, which have significantly impacted agricultural productivity and livelihoods.

Minister Nzovu also called on developed countries to ease accessibility to the Loss and Damage Fund, enabling Zambia to invest in projects that will benefit its people. The Loss and Damage Fund, established to support countries affected by climate-related disasters, plays a crucial role in assisting vulnerable nations in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

By harnessing rainwater through dam construction, Zambia aims to reduce its vulnerability to drought and ensure sustainable water management practices.