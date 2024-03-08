In a bid to address the recurring challenge of drought and bolster water resilience, the UPND government has announced plans to embark on the construction of dams across the country. Collins Nzovu, Minister of Green Economy and Environment, revealed the initiative during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Catholic Relief Services at his office.
Minister Nzovu emphasized the importance of constructing dams to harvest rainwater, which will not only mitigate the impact of drought but also facilitate irrigation and domestic water usage. The ambitious project aims to enhance water security and ensure sustainable access to water resources for communities across Zambia.
The announcement comes as Zambia grapples with the adverse effects of climate change, including erratic rainfall patterns and prolonged dry spells, which have significantly impacted agricultural productivity and livelihoods.
Minister Nzovu also called on developed countries to ease accessibility to the Loss and Damage Fund, enabling Zambia to invest in projects that will benefit its people. The Loss and Damage Fund, established to support countries affected by climate-related disasters, plays a crucial role in assisting vulnerable nations in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
By harnessing rainwater through dam construction, Zambia aims to reduce its vulnerability to drought and ensure sustainable water management practices.
Drought is not something new…we’ve had droughts before and I remember we used to sort it out with our own means without going to the IMF and World Bank to beg…..and don’t forget that 80% of the donor funds ends up in Politician’s pockets…..60% will end up in HH’s pockets and 20% in his Ministers pockets
Under pf I totally agree.
So in short loadsheding has now become a yearly thing…expect loadsheding every year whether there’s enough rains or not….HH HAS COMPLETELY FAILED
You are blaming HH for climate change? The Weather Bureau has just released a statement saying that February was the driest in history but you intelligent ones are already in the blame game.
Buy solar panels and batteries as simple as that.