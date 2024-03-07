In response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to address food security challenges in Zambia, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has announced plans to venture into agriculture. ZAF Commander, Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni, revealed the initiative aimed at combating hunger during a visit to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Headquarters in Lusaka.

General Nyoni outlined the ZAF’s commitment to contribute to the national food basket by utilizing agricultural resources. He emphasized the importance of this effort in aligning with President Hichilema’s vision to address food insecurity across the country.

During the visit, General Nyoni enlisted the support of the Zambia National Service to assist ZAF in clearing land for agricultural purposes. This collaboration aims to maximize the Air Force’s contributions to agricultural production, thereby bolstering food security efforts nationwide.

In response, Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, pledged support for ZAF’s agricultural endeavors by providing land clearing equipment. This assistance underscores the spirit of cooperation among various branches of Zambia’s defense and security apparatus in addressing pressing national issues.

The joint efforts between ZAF and ZNS signify a proactive approach to tackling food insecurity in Zambia. By leveraging their resources and expertise, these institutions aim to make significant strides in agricultural production, ultimately contributing to the nation’s efforts to ensure food availability and accessibility for all citizens.

As Zambia grapples with food security challenges exacerbated by factors such as climate change and economic instability, initiatives like these highlight the importance of innovative and collaborative solutions. The commitment of the Zambia Air Force and the Zambia National Service to engage in agriculture underscores the government’s determination to address food insecurity comprehensively, reflecting a collective resolve to improve the livelihoods of all Zambians.