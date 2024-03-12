President Hakainde Hichilema said there is a need to map underground water resources to support irrigation programmes to respond to the drought that has affected crop yields.
President Hichilema said the country needs to know which areas have ground water that can be used for irrigation.
Speaking when he met a delegation of Finnish Members of Parliament who paid a courtesy call on him at the State House , President Hichilema said Zambia will engage the expertise of Finland in geological mapping of groundwater.
During the discussions, both parties emphasized the critical importance of mapping underground water resources to support irrigation programs in Zambia, particularly in response to the drought affecting crop yields. President Hichilema stressed the urgent need to identify areas with groundwater suitable for irrigation, recognizing it as a vital solution to combatting the agricultural challenges posed by water scarcity.
In response to Zambia’s pressing need, President Hichilema expressed Zambia’s intention to engage Finland’s expertise in geological mapping of groundwater. This collaborative effort aims to address the country’s agricultural challenges by harnessing the potential of underground water resources for sustainable irrigation practices.
President Hakainde Hichilema urged for strengthened development cooperation between Zambia and Finland to drive economic growth and development in the country.
“In the global community of democrats, it is important that we retain this position. To us, it is a better system than any alternatives. This partnership will help us drive development and enforce opportunities and freedoms,” remarked President Hichilema, emphasizing the significance of cooperation in driving development and fostering economic opportunities.
President Hichilema acknowledged Finland’s expertise in various sectors of the Zambian economy, including mining, agriculture, water, and forestry. He stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation not only between governments but also between businesses, as investments and trade play a crucial role in driving economies forward.
Furthermore, President Hichilema called for expedited action on developing a common checklist for agreed-upon areas between Zambia and Finland, emphasizing the importance of efficient cooperation.
In response, Krista Mikkonen, the leader of the Finnish delegation, expressed the growing interest of the Finnish private sector in various fields in Zambia, particularly in sustainable and environmentally friendly mining, forestry, meteorology, and education sectors. She also acknowledged Zambia’s economic challenges, particularly the unresolved debt situation, expressing optimism that positive movement on debt restructuring would unlock Zambia’s economic potential.
Let those Zambians and Zambian institutions who can do it come forward. Why haven’t they done so already? Why haven’t they advised previous governments on what should be done?
There’s a huge underground water body around Palabana in Chongwe, Levy Junction sits on an underground lake and all these were mapped by Zambians at the Department of Water Affairs. Mwomboshi and Kafulafuta Dam are examples of what he ignored. The list is long. There’s nothing new he’ll bring
Mr President fire your advisors! Is HH telling Zambia that we don’t know where we have a high level of underground water? HH should know this very well. This data is there at the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation. Sub-Saharan Governments have been getting this data for the past 25 years from multiple sources which include:
1. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration):
2. USGS (United States Geological Survey
3. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)
4. IGRAC (International Groundwater Resources Assessment Centre)
5. European Space Agency (ESA):
6. Soil Moisture and Ocean Salinity (SMOS)
7. Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT).
8. United Nations Water UN-Water:
This is Long over due and there’s is also need to pit up huge water haversting facilities in areas which are still recovering heavy rains
+++ Totally agree. The problem is corruption. If there was a “WILL” – this issue could have been resolved in the early 90’s. Zambia was given millions of dollars for water projects during the Chiluba Mwanawasa regime, but the funds have not been accounted for.
It’s high time we developed other water resources instead of relying on rains……..
