President Hakainde Hichilema has issued a directive calling for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to address the recurring challenges posed by cholera outbreaks in Zambia.

Speaking at the Provincial Epidemic Preparedness meeting in Ndola, Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Roma Chilengi emphasized the need for collaborative action within the health sector to effectively tackle the issue of cholera.

The gathering, attended by various government department heads and key stakeholders, highlighted the escalating cases of cholera in the Copperbelt region, as reported by Acting Copperbelt Provincial Health Director Christopher Dube.

Acting Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga urged citizens to remain vigilant, emphasizing that the cholera outbreak continues to pose a significant threat to the country’s health security.

Meanwhile Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has said cases of cholera have reduced country wide as evidenced by the low numbers of admissions being recorded country wide. Ms Masebo however indicated that more work still needs to be done as cholera is not completely eradicated.

The minister thanked the media fraternity for heightening publicity on cholera disease which claimed a number of lives in the country.

Ms Masebo said this when she received an assortment of items donated by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Zambia to the fight against the cholera.

The donated items included blankets, personal protective equipment and hygienic materials.

And speaking earlier, AHF Country Programme Director Martin Matabishi said the donation was valued at more than a hundred thousand kwacha.

Mr Matabishi said the donation is meant to supplement the efforts of the government in eradicating the cholera epidemic.

He thanked the Ministry of Health for creating a conducive collaboration environment that allows the private sector to partner with government in the delivery of quality healthcare.