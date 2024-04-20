The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has announced its decision to appeal the acquittal of former Justice Minister Given Lubinda on charges related to the possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime. ACC Head of Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono, made the announcement during a media briefing held in Lusaka.

Mr. Lubinda was acquitted of the charge of possession of properties, which were alleged to be proceeds of crime, amounting to over $200,000. The ACC has expressed its intention to study the court judgment thoroughly before launching the appeal process.

The decision to appeal comes after the Economic and Financial Crimes Court acquitted Mr. Lubinda of corruption charges on April 18, 2024. The court ruled that the properties acquired by Mr. Lubinda were not proceeds of crime but were legally acquired. It cited that funds received by Mr. Lubinda in his dollar account were in respect of a loan facility entered into by his company, Highview Investment, with Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Company.

The state had accused Mr. Lubinda of receiving $50,000 from China Africa Cotton Limited and $180,000 from Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Industrial Company Limited, alleging that these funds were proceeds of crime. However, the court found that they were part of a legitimate loan arrangement.

In addition to the appeal against Mr. Lubinda’s acquittal, the ACC provided updates on its recent activities. Over the past three months, the commission has seized 68 motor vehicles valued at over 41 million Kwacha in connection with various cases under investigation. Additionally, 25 motor vehicles valued at 20 million Kwacha were forfeited to the state.

Mr. Moono explained that these motor vehicles were recovered during investigations and subsequently forfeited to the state after the expiration of a Gazette Notice for the owners to claim them. The ACC’s efforts underscore its commitment to combating corruption and recovering assets obtained through illicit means.