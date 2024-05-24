President Hakainde Hichilema warmly hosted the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Mr.Mr. Du Xiaohui, as he came to bid farewell at the end of his tour of duty in the country.

In a gesture of goodwill, President Hichilema sent his warmest greetings to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, and to the citizens of China, expressing gratitude for the deepening diplomatic and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

President Hichilema particularly thanked the Chinese government for its crucial role in resolving Zambia’s debt restructuring programme, highlighting the significant impact of this support on the country’s economic stability. He also acknowledged the numerous projects initiated during Ambassador Du’s tenure, expressing optimism for continued trade and investment to benefit citizens of both countries.

During the farewell, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of revitalizing the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), urging swift resolution of outstanding issues and reaffirming Zambia’s readiness to address any impediments to the project.

Furthermore, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the Chinese government’s assistance in combating COVID-19, the cholera outbreak, and the ongoing drought situation. He underscored Zambia’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with China, especially in trade and investment, as the country marks its 60th anniversary.

“Zambia at 60 years shall forever work towards enhancing our relationship with China, particularly in areas of trade and investment, to provide more opportunities for our citizens in both countries,” said President Hichilema.

The farewell event underscored the enduring friendship and cooperative spirit between Zambia and China, setting a positive tone for future engagements and collaborations.