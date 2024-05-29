Police in Sesheke District have picked the body of a 61 years old man who was murdered by unknown people using a firearm.

Western Province Commissioner of Police, David Chileshe identified the deceased as John Longwani, of Masamu village in Sesheke district.

Mr Chileshe said the deceased was shot on Sunday, 26th May, 2024 at around 22:00 hours and the matter was reported to the Police by Mr Longwani’s young brother, Sililo Longwani of the same village.

Mr Chileshe stated that the deceased sustained a gunshot wound on the right side of the chest which led to his death.

He further said the body was picked by Police the same day and deposited at Yeta District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem as investigations into the matter have been instituted.

And the deceased’s brother, Sililo Longwani bemoaned the manner in which his elder brother had been killed.

“It is bad that people in this era are still having beliefs of witchcraft. If they thought my brother had been practicing witchcraft, they could have brought a witch doctor to come and testify,” he said.