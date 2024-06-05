The President needs to address the nation. Citizens have a lot of questions. Seeing as he insists on maintaining a defunct communication team, he has to speak to us himself.
My questions
- What on earth is this cadre reemergence we are seeing?
- Why has there not been a single arrest since the lawlessness blew up?
- Why can’t opposition parties hold rallies?
- What is it that IG Musamba is doing, that we citizens might not know, that makes you think he is the right man for the job at this time?
- Why do you think having a good-as-dead communication function serves your purposes?
By Laura Miti
We both know the answers
I feel like I’m asleep and dreaming…. hoping when I wake up it will be a different story.
Hi Laura,
Have you been fired or seeking employment somewhere?
Candid questions that could cost Laura her job IF indeed she is the one asking the questions.
FTJ arrested KK on trumped up charges called Misprision of Treason and not even America or the United Kingdom came to his rescue except his good friend Nyerere. The reason was because KK had played the biggest role in liberating Southern Africa.
Someone was arrested for monkeying around the presidential motorcade and it became an issue…
UK and USA even threatening the country if this someone lost the 2021 elections…in a nutshell these countries will only support you when you surrender the country to them.
The USA hasn’t said anything on the current goings on. Let their ambassador come out and say something
Ruling and opposition parties is draw draw. None has an economic plan to take us out of this economic doldrum. The reason why political rallies are not allowed in Zambia currently is because a non performing government is fearing an impotent opposition which equally has no solid plan to revive our economy, otherwise we should have seen one by now.
………
We are not in a normal situation…….
The tribal supremacists are threatening tribal division and war………
Just listen to theur MPs press comferences…….
All gatherings and political rallies should be hence forth banned until the threat of tribal war and division subsides………
Allowing political rallies in this charged up tribal atmosphere is sucide for zambia…………
You are just afraid that your failures will be exemplified at such rallies especially when you decide to export all the maize without strategy in place.
Deja Vu
What is more dangerous……..maize of tribal war ???………
We can import maize, there is no problems there……….
Advice your trbal supremacists to tone down the rehtoric…..
Worst still , those calling for tribal war and division are MPs……..???
There is no way political rallies can held and such people are given the podium…….
UPND are the best party ever in ZED back in Africa kikikiki. This is the most bushy outdated party ever kikikiki, i still do not understand how my fellow country men back home in Africa did by voting them to power . They are so self-destructing kikikiki, wina azalila.. ZWAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!
AGAIN THE MAIN AND ONLY DEVIL IN THE ROOM IS ZESCO AND LOADSHEDDING
YET THE ISSUE IS BEING PUT ASIDE TIME AND TIME AGAIN
DO WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR TOTAL SHUT DOWN ??
OR IS IT A CRIME TO ASK FOR ANSWERS AND THE REMOVAL OF THE MD
A NATIONAL OUTCRY HAS BEEN CLASSED AS A SCHEME ???
IS THIS THE REASON FOR SILENCE
A misfiring government fearing an uninspiring opposition, that is the reason political rallies are not allowed. Lamentable failure, but nowhere to run to for the citizens
Which sane GRZ can allow those MPs openly calling for war and tribal division to be allowed to address a political rally ???