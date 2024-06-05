The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the World Bank have launched the implementation of a USD$15 billion Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation (ASCENT) project.

The project is part of a new programme by the World Bank designed to accelerate sustainable and clean energy access and provide life transforming opportunities by connecting 100 million people to the grid and off grid energy across 20 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa over a period of seven years.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka today, Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala reaffirmed government’s support aimed at finding sustainable solutions to the current energy challenges that have affected the country.

Mr Kapala observed that with the growing demand for energy with the current electricity deficit, energy transitions that have affected many countries require concerted efforts in building resilient and consolidated programmes that protect humanity.

” I am happy to note that this programme is in line with the government aspiration of improving the livelihoods of Zambians and the regional trade bloc, through increased access to sustainable energy and energy services as energy underpins social and economic development of the people,” he stated.

And World Bank Director of Regional Integration Middle and North Africa Boutherina Guermezi said ensuring access to reliable and affordable energy is key in strengthening regional integration and boosting trade in both goods and services.

“The ASCENT program is a flagship initiative and a game changer that seeks to help countries provide electricity to 100 million people across Eastern and Southern Africa by 2030,” said Ms Guermezi.

Meanwhile, COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe underscored the significant role that the provision of clean, affordable and reliable energy plays towards social development, economic growth and environmental sustainability.