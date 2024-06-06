Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited, is set to double its power generation capacity from 300 megawatts (MW) to 600 MW. This expansion, which falls under Phase II of MCL’s development plan, will involve the addition of 2 x 150MW (300MW) power units.

During a board meeting held on 29th May, the Board of Directors of Nava Bharat Ventures took note of the proposal and approved the equity commitment required for this expansion. The project’s estimated cost is USD 400 million, with an equity commitment of USD 100 million. This equity will be contributed by Nava Bharat Singapore Pte Ltd (NBS), which will provide USD 65 million, and ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (ZCCH-IH), which will contribute USD 35 million.

The Phase II expansion is particularly noteworthy for its aggressive project implementation timeline, which aims for completion within 24 months. This rapid development is expected to significantly alleviate Zambia’s energy demand and improve the country’s energy balancing.

NBS plans to fund its share of the equity commitment from the distributions envisaged from the existing Phase-I project of MCL. The Board of Nava Bharat Ventures carefully considered this plan and subsequently approved NBS’s equity commitment of USD 65 million to MCL.

This expansion project underscores MCL’s ongoing commitment to supporting Zambia’s energy needs and contributing to the nation’s overall economic development.