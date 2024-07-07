Sunday, July 7, 2024
President Hichilema Addresses Chiefs After Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony

His Royal Highness, Munokalya Muchelewa Mukuni beats drums as President Hichilema dances to the beat

President Hichilema addresses 50 chiefs from across Zambia

President Hakainde Hichilema had the honor of interacting with over 50 chiefs from across Zambia who attended the Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony in Kazungula District. The event, celebrating the Toka Leya-speaking people, brought together traditional leaders from all corners of the country.

In his address, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to the chiefs for their attendance and emphasized the importance of unity among traditional leaders. He highlighted the government’s commitment to collaborating with them to tackle food insecurity caused by the ongoing drought. The President assured the chiefs that the government would do everything possible to support affected citizens.

“We are, and will always remain, available to work with our chiefs in advancing our development agenda and other matters of national importance,” President Hichilema stated.

The President also conveyed his congratulations to His Royal Highness, Munokalya Muchelewa Mukuni, and the organizing committee for successfully bringing together such a significant event. He stressed the importance of unity in driving the nation’s development agenda and called upon traditional leaders to support one another.

“Let us all embrace our traditional ceremonies and cherish our cultural heritage. Above all, let us promote our tourism sites across the country. God gave us so much. Let’s market our country,” he urged.

President Hichilema acknowledged the challenges of celebrating 60 years of independence amid food and energy insecurity. However, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment, alongside cooperating partners, to feeding the nation during the drought and building resilience against climate change by diversifying energy sources and investing in irrigation farming.

“We wish His Royal Highness continued good health and wise counsel. May God bless our nation,” President Hichilema concluded before departing for Lusaka.

His Royal Highness, Munokalya Muchelewa Mukuni and Chitimukulu
2 COMMENTS

  1. Useless President…HH has no shame and now he is acting like he has completely lost direction…..meanwhile the Bukina Faso Ibrahim Traore is seriously developing Bukina Faso….

    2
    2

