A third Barbra Banda Olympic hat-trick wasn’t enough for Zambia as Australia came from behind to win an almost unbelievable 11-goal thriller in Nice on Sunday night.

Both sides came into this game knowing only a win would do, having both lost their opening games 3-0 to Germany and the United States respectively. It was a match that had the world glued the pitch and on the edge of their seats for the full 90 minutes but it ended in heartbreak for Zambia despite their magnificent efforts.

Banda takes control for Zambia

Banda got the scoring underway inside a minute in stunning fashion. Taking Racheal Nachula’s pass into her stride, the Orlando Pride forward turned Clare Hunt and unleashed a long range scorcher that gave Mackenzie Arnold no chance.

With seven minutes gone, Australia pulled it level thanks to an Alanna Kennedy header. The Matildas’ defender timed her run into the box to perfection to convert Steph Catley’s inviting free-kick. After a frenetic opening, the game settled down as both sides traded chances.

In the 21st minute, however, Zambia retook the lead and chaos ensued. Rachel Kundanandji was quickest to react to a poor touch from Emily van Egmond in midfield. Nipping in to take the ball, she drove through the heart of the Australia defence and coolly slotted home from a narrow angle.

The Copper Queens extended their lead in the 33rd minute through Banda’s second of the evening. Esther Siamfuko’s free-kick on the byline was punched away by Arnold, but only as far as Banda, whose shot whistled home between Clare Hunt and Katrina Gorry.

Less than a minute later, Australia were back in it when Kyra Cooney-Cross’ corner was misread by goalkeeper Ngambo Musole. Hayley Raso made no mistake to head home at the back post. That made it 3-2 to Zambia in case you’d lost count.

Banda finished the half as she started, by scoring to put her country 4-2 ahead. There was a touch of fortune about this one as the ball cannoned in off her from Van Egmond’s attempted clearance from Lushomo Mveemba’s ball into the box.

However, for the incredible Banda, it was a third Olympic hat-trick to add to those she scored against the Netherlands and China in Tokyo.

Australia turn the tables in the second half

Straight from the kick-off, Kabange Mupopo let rip with a fierce drive which Arnold did well to parry. Luck wasn’t on Banda’s side this time and she couldn’t adjust her feet quick enough to tap home.

The two most expensive women’s players in the world combined with 10 minutes played. Banda won her side a free-kick, which she took, playing a perfect pass into the path of Kundanandji. The Bay FC forward didn’t have to break stride to head Zambia into a scarcely believable 5-2 lead.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson reacted by making a triple change, bringing in Kaitlyn Torpey, Clare Wheeler and MIchelle Heyman. Two of those — Wheeler and Heyman — were involved as Australia hit back instantly.

Wheeler laid the ball out to Foord on the right. Her high cross came back off the far post and fell into the path of Mary Fowler, who squared the ball for Heyman. The Canberra United legend backheeled the ball towards goal. Mveemba tried to clear off the line, but could only hit the back of the stranded Musole to make it 5-3.

After having what looked to be a fourth goal disallowed, the Tillies did get another on the scoresheet to pile the pressure on Zambia. A Catley free-kick from 25 yards out went through the Zambian goalkeeper’s hands, leaving her crestfallen.

Australia complete the comeback in Paris

From there, Australia threw caution to the wind, desperately searching for the goals to keep their Olympic dream alive. With 13 minutes to play, the lifeline they were be looking for arrived. Foord was fouled in the box by Esther Muchinga and after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded. Catley made no mistake, sending the ball past the despairing dive of Musole for her second of the night. That made the scoreline a quite ridiculous 5-5. And things weren’t done yet.

Kundanandji and Heyman both passed up good chances to grab a sixth for their sides as the madness continued. And then, with 90 minutes on the clock, came the final twist in a tale that will go down in Olympic lore. Cooney-Cross showed great strength to win the ball from Banda deep in her own half. Moving the ball forward, Catley picked it up in the centre circle before playing a slide-rule pass through for Heyman.

The 36-year old made no mistake, beating the offside trap to curl the ball home and make it 6-5 to Australia and cap off the most remarkable game you’re ever likely to see.

