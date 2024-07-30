Managing money might seem like a distant concern for us as young people, but becoming a Budget Boss now can set you up for a financially stable future. Imagine feeling confident about your finances instead of stressed. With a few smart moves, you can take control of your money and make it work for you.

The first step in being a Budget Boss is understanding where your money comes from and where it goes. Track every kwacha you earn and spend. It might sound tedious, but it’s essential. Use apps like Zoona or MobiCash, or a simple notebook to jot down your expenses. You’d be surprised how quickly small purchases add up. Those daily treats from your favourite Lusaka restaurant or impulse buys at Eastpark mall can drain your wallet faster than you think.

Once you’ve tracked your spending for a month, it’s time to create a budget. A budget is simply a plan for your money. List your income at the top and subtract your essential expenses like food, transportation, and any bills you might have. The money left over is what you can save and spend on non-essentials. Having a budget helps you see where you can cut back and where you might have room to splurge a little.

Speaking of saving, this is a crucial habit to develop. Aim to save at least 20% of your income. It might seem like a lot, but even small amounts add up over time. Open a savings account with a local bank like Zanaco or Stanbic and set up automatic transfers so you don’t even miss the money. Watching your savings grow can be incredibly satisfying and will give you a safety net for unexpected expenses or future plans.

Now, let’s talk about spending wisely. It’s easy to get caught up in the latest trends or gadgets, but ask yourself if you really need them. Prioritise spending on experiences rather than materialistic objects. Memories of a fun trip with friends will last longer than the excitement of a new phone. Plus, experiences often cost less and can be more rewarding.

Credit cards are another area where you need to be cautious. They can be useful for building credit and making purchases, but only if used responsibly. Avoid carrying a balance from month to month. Pay off your bill in full to avoid interest charges. Remember, credit card debt can spiral out of control quickly, so treat your card like cash. If you don’t have the money to pay for something, don’t put it on your card.

Investing is another smart way to grow your money. It might sound intimidating, but you don’t need to be a financial wizard to start. Look into low-cost index funds or apps that make investing simple. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow. Even small investments can yield significant returns over the years. Educate yourself about the basics of investing and take advantage of resources available to young investors.

One of the most overlooked aspects of managing money is understanding your financial goals. What do you want to achieve in the next few years? Do you want to travel, buy a car, or save for university? Having clear goals will motivate you to stick to your budget and save more effectively. Write down your goals and review them regularly. This will keep you focused and on track.

It’s also important to build an emergency fund. Life is unpredictable, and having a cushion can help you avoid financial stress when unexpected expenses arise. Aim to save at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses. This might take time, but it’s worth the peace of mind knowing you have a financial buffer.

Finally, don’t be afraid to seek advice. Talk to parents, teachers, or financial advisors about your money questions. There are also countless books, blogs, and podcasts that offer valuable tips and insights. Learning from others’ experiences can help you avoid common pitfalls and make informed decisions.

Being a Budget Boss isn’t about being perfect; it’s about being mindful of your money and making smart choices. Start small, stay consistent, and watch your financial confidence grow. By taking control of your finances now, you’re setting the stage for a future full of possibilities. So, take that first step today. Track your spending, create a budget, and start saving. Your future self will thank you!

By Anushka Yadav