It is with deep regret and sadness that we report the death of former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa on 13th August 2024.

The nation is mourning the loss of former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa, who passed away today at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka. Mrs. Mwanawasa was the wife of the late President Levy Mwanawasa and served as First Lady from 2002 until her husband’s passing in 2008.

Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba, President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), expressed his deep sorrow at the news, offering heartfelt condolences to the Mwanawasa and Kakubo families. “My heart goes out to the entire Mwanawasa family during this difficult time. May God comfort, strengthen, and keep us united in this bereavement,” Dr. Mumba said in a statement.

He praised Mrs. Mwanawasa’s legacy, noting her dedication, kindness, and compassion, which left a lasting impact on the nation. “May her legacy of hard work, kindness, compassion, and dedication to our nation continue to inspire us,” Dr. Mumba added.

On behalf of the MMD and in his personal capacity, Dr. Mumba expressed profound sadness over her passing, stating, “Rest in peace, Mrs. Mwanawasa. You will be deeply missed.”

As the country reflects on her contributions, Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa is remembered for her role in advocating for social causes and her unwavering commitment to Zambia’s development.

Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa was born on 28 April 1963 in Kabwe, Central Province, Zambia, to Jeniya Lupumpaula Chilunga Kakabo and Lupumpaula Buluwayo Kakubo. She was the eighth of ten children in a family of six boys and four girls.

Her educational journey began in 1970 at Raphael Kombe Primary School in Chimanimani Township, Kabwe. In 1976, she moved to St Mary’s Secondary School in Maramba, Livingstone, where she graduated in 1981.

Maureen met Levy Mwanawasa in Kabwe and they were married on 7 May 1987. The couple have four children: three daughters and a son.

During the 2001 presidential election, Maureen actively campaigned alongside her husband, who won the election on 27 December 2001 and was inaugurated on 2 January 2002.

In 2006 she was considered a potential presidential candidate, but after her husband’s death she did not seek to represent his party in the election. In particular, she clashed with Michael Sata of the Patriotic Front at her husband’s funeral, resulting in Sata being removed from the premises.

Maureen Mwanawasa was a former president of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS and founded the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative (MMCI) in 2002. She also co-owned Mwanawasa & Company, her husband’s law firm, until he entered politics. In 2006, she was honoured with World Vision’s International Hope Award.

Originally a Jehovah’s Witness, she was excommunicated in 2001 for her political activities and later became a Baptist Christian.

In May 2016, Maureen announced her candidacy for the position of executive mayor of Lusaka under the United Party for National Development (UPND).

She received endorsements from prominent figures and promised to address the city’s problems, including cholera outbreaks, water shortages and garbage issues. Despite her efforts, she came second in the Lusaka mayoral election on 11 August 2016, losing to Patriotic Front candidate Wilson Kalumba.

Maureen Mwanawasa’s contributions and dedication to her community and country will be remembered with great respect.

The nation mourns the loss of a respected leader and cherished figure.