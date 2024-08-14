President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the residents of Sinazongwe to support the Maamba thermal power expansion project, emphasizing its potential to drive economic growth and create opportunities for the local community. The President made these remarks during a public rally at Kanzinze Stadium in Sinazongwe, following the commissioning of the Maamba Energy Limited Phase II thermal plant, a $400 million investment set to double the plant’s capacity to 600 megawatts.

Addressing the crowd, President Hichilema highlighted the achievements of his administration over the past three years, including delivering on key promises such as providing free education and increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). “We have brought peace, you are freely moving about with no intimidation, we have employed your children as teachers, nurses, and army officers across the country,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Zambians.

The President assured the people of Sinazongwe that his administration is dedicated to completing critical infrastructure projects, including the Maamba-Batoka road, and enhancing the economic status of both the district and the province. He urged residents to embrace the thermal power expansion project, which he noted would open doors for local businesses through contracts and linkages with the mines. “You will start doing business through contracts with the mines, ensure you support the project, it will also support you,” he added.

At the event, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, commended President Hichilema’s leadership, stating that Zambia is on a path of recovery. He called on the public to continue supporting the President’s vision, particularly in the energy sector.

The Maamba thermal power expansion project, slated for completion in 24 months, represents a significant step towards addressing Zambia’s energy deficit. President Hichilema noted that the project is a testament to the government’s determination to achieve energy security and praised the successful resolution of conflicts between Maamba Energy and ZESCO, which had previously hindered progress.

The President also emphasized the importance of environmental responsibility in the implementation of the project and called on the power plant management to prioritize the employment of locals.

In a related matter, President Hichilema advised residents in areas affected by the recent anthrax outbreak in Southern Province to avoid consuming carcasses of animals that succumb to the disease and to ensure their livestock are vaccinated. The government, he assured, is working diligently to control the outbreak.

Energy Minister Makozo Chikote, speaking at the same event, highlighted the long-term impact of the Maamba expansion project, stating that it would transform Zambia’s energy landscape for generations. Maamba Energy board chairperson Ashvin Devineni and ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Akanenwa Muyangwa also expressed their commitment to advancing the country’s energy sector through continued investment.

President Hichilema has since returned to Lusaka.