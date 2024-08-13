The Lusaka High Court has dismissed the Attorney General’s request to lift a stay granted to nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs) whose seats were declared vacant by Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Moyo. The MPs, who challenged the Speaker’s decision in court, successfully obtained a stay that temporarily blocks the enforcement of the decision.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s application to overturn the stay aimed to allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to proceed with scheduling nine parliamentary by-elections. However, this move has faced significant criticism from the public, particularly in light of the country’s current financial constraints.

The High Court’s decision means that the stay remains in effect, and the ECZ will not announce any by-elections for the contested seats at this time. The main hearing for the case is scheduled to commence on September 9, 2024.

The MPs involved in the case are Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Remember Mutale, Christopher Kang’ombe, Ronald Chitotela, Nickson Chilangwa, Davies Chisopa, Mulenga Fube, and Mutotwe Kafwaya. They sought judicial review after their seats were declared vacant in July, challenging the legality of the Speaker’s decision.

As the case progresses, it is expected to draw significant attention, given its implications for the political landscape and governance in Zambia.