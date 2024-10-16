TI-Z Urges Merit-Based Recruitment in Public Sector Employment Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has expressed concern over recent remarks made by President Hakainde Hichilema during a meeting with traditional leaders in Monze, as reported in Monday’s edition of the News Diggers newspaper.

During the meeting, President Hichilema suggested that chiefs would be consulted to recommend candidates for public sector positions as part of efforts to rectify historical employment imbalances. While TI-Z acknowledges the President’s intention to promote inclusivity, the organization stressed the need to preserve a transparent and merit-based recruitment system.

“We understand the President’s intention to ensure inclusivity,” TI-Z said in a statement, “but we must emphasize the importance of maintaining a merit-based recruitment system that is transparent, fair, and impartial.”

TI-Z pointed out that Zambia’s legal framework explicitly upholds the principles of meritocracy and equal opportunity in public service recruitment. The organization warned that any shift away from these principles could risk compromising the integrity of public institutions.

“Allowing non-merit-based recommendations, even with the best of intentions, risks creating nepotism and favoritism, undermining the integrity of public institutions,” TI-Z stated.

The organization cited Article 173 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, which mandates that recruitment into the public service must be based on merit. “Any deviation from these guidelines could open the door to corruption and abuse of office,” the statement continued, referring to the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Additionally, TI-Z highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in managing public resources, as outlined in the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018 and the Public Procurement Act No. 8 of 2020. “Human resources, like financial resources, must be allocated fairly and judiciously, based on merit, to prevent wastage and inefficiency in public service,” the organization added.

TI-Z also issued a strong caution against nepotism in the recruitment process. “Nepotism not only violates Zambian law but also erodes public trust in the fairness and integrity of public institutions,” TI-Z noted. “The Anti-Corruption Act makes it clear that any form of corruption or abuse of office—including biased recruitment practices—must be met with the full force of the law.”

The organization called on the government to ensure that public sector employment remains merit-based, transparent, and free from undue influence. “Traditional leaders, while vital partners in development, must not be placed in a position where their recommendations could inadvertently promote unfair practices or undermine the rule of law,” TI-Z said.

In conclusion, TI-Z urged the government to structure consultations with traditional leaders in a manner that does not replace or overshadow the established legal recruitment processes. “We encourage the government to strengthen its commitment to fair recruitment practices by upholding the principles enshrined in Zambia’s legal framework,” the statement emphasized.

TI-Z also called on traditional leaders, civil society, and the public to advocate for a public service recruitment process guided by fairness, transparency, and accountability. “Only through such a system can Zambia build strong public institutions capable of delivering quality services to its people,” the statement concluded.

Maurice K. Nyambe (Mr.)

Executive Director