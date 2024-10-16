LUSAKA – We acknowledge the concerns raised by Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) regarding President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks on involving traditional leaders in the process of recommending candidates for public sector positions. However, we must clarify and refute any misinterpretation of the President’s intentions.

President Hichilema has consistently emphasized his unwavering commitment to a merit-based, transparent, and fair recruitment system. The inclusion of traditional leaders, such as chiefs, does not undermine this principle. Instead, it reflects an inclusive approach that values the role of chiefs in their local communities and recognizes their deep understanding of the skills, challenges, and capacities of their people. Consulting chiefs is part of a partnership-driven effort aimed at addressing historical employment imbalances and ensuring that all regions, particularly rural areas, have a voice in national development. Importantly, any recommendations made by traditional leaders will still adhere to the established recruitment process, ensuring that appointments are based on qualifications, competency, and merit.

It is essential to note that consulting traditional leaders is not a new practice in Zambia’s governance framework. Chiefs have long played a crucial role in the administration of their communities, offering invaluable insights into local dynamics. By involving them in the employment process, we are enriching the system with local knowledge while continuing to uphold the necessary merit-based recruitment standards. This inclusive approach seeks to ensure a balanced and equitable distribution of opportunities without bypassing or undermining established procedures.

The UPND government remains fully committed to ensuring that public sector recruitment remains competitive and meritocratic. Consulting chiefs is just one component of a broader strategy to guarantee that no community is left behind in Zambia’s national development agenda. However, all candidates recommended by traditional leaders will still be subject to the same rigorous recruitment criteria and scrutiny as all others. Transparency and fairness will continue to be our guiding principles in this process.

We encourage all stakeholders, including TIZ, to recognize that Zambia’s development requires collaboration between various sectors and stakeholders. Traditional leaders, as custodians of local communities, play an important role in advising on developmental matters, including employment. The government’s decision to consult chiefs should be seen as an inclusive step forward and not misconstrued as compromising the merit-based recruitment process.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM