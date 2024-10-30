UPND and MMD Forge Alliance to Promote Peace and Development for Zambia

In a pivotal move toward unity and national development, the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) have officially entered into an alliance, aiming to foster peace, stability, and economic growth across Zambia. The alliance was solidified today at the National Party Headquarters, where President Hakainde Hichilema and MMD leader Nevers Sekwila Mumba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both parties to advance Zambia’s social and economic progress while prioritizing national unity.

Addressing members from both parties, President Hichilema emphasized the essential role that peace and unity play in national development, urging Zambians to honor the legacy of Zambia’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda, who championed these values. “There is no option for peace, neither is there an alternative,” said President Hichilema. “When you lose peace, you lose stability. Let us walk KK’s path of unity.”

In signing the MoU, President Hichilema and Dr. Mumba committed their parties to a united front dedicated to overcoming the economic and social challenges that Zambia faces. The UPND-MMD alliance will reinforce the ruling party’s position, while signaling its inclusive approach to governance and its determination to build a prosperous future for the country. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the MMD’s support, particularly for their resilience in standing with UPND amid criticism and opposition. “I am aware of the mockery you have endured for supporting us. Some have left, but you have remained. Thank you for your resilience,” he said, recognizing the solidarity of MMD members through political adversity.

The alliance between UPND and MMD brings together two parties that have committed themselves to prioritizing the welfare of Zambians, with a focus on social and economic emancipation. One of the key tenets of their collaboration is a dedication to steering clear of “revenge politics” a practice both leaders denounced as detrimental to unity and progress. President Hichilema reiterated his party’s commitment to moving beyond grudges, emphasizing that there will be no room for divisive politics in their shared vision for Zambia. This stance seeks to create an environment where reconciliation and cooperation are the basis of political engagement, as opposed to the bitterness and division that have sometimes marred Zambia’s political landscape.

Dr. Mumba, a longtime advocate for peaceful political discourse, used the platform to caution against the dangerous influence of hate speech, tribalism, and regionalism, all of which he criticized as tactics that divide rather than unite. His remarks struck a powerful chord as he highlighted how falsehoods and allegations, which he described as “demonic,” have been weaponized against President Hichilema. “If we did not have a focused President, Zambia would not have made progress. I am surprised at how tough President HH is. Some of the lies said against him are demonic, yet he has remained quiet and is facing challenges head-on,” Dr. Mumba said, noting the resilience with which Hichilema has managed to lead despite facing adversity.

Drawing attention to the previous Patriotic Front (PF) administration, Dr. Mumba called on the party to abandon its rhetoric on democracy, reminding Zambians that during the PF’s time in power, the nation saw the troubling influence of cadres in both public and private sectors, including trading areas. This criticism underscored the alliance’s commitment to a new era of governance, one marked by accountability, transparency, and inclusivity. Dr. Mumba praised President Hichilema’s leadership in times of national crisis, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, cholera outbreaks, and droughts, all of which presented formidable challenges. He noted that these events demonstrated the President’s capacity to lead Zambia through hardship and maintain a course toward economic transformation.

In a significant gesture of solidarity, Dr. Mumba pledged not to pursue the presidency in the 2026 elections and instead to fully support President Hichilema. This decision, which represents a departure from the often fractious nature of Zambian political rivalries, underscores the depth of commitment both leaders have toward building a sustainable future for Zambia. By consolidating their efforts, the UPND and MMD have sent a clear message to Zambians that their alliance is rooted in a shared vision, one that goes beyond individual ambitions and instead prioritizes the greater good.

The formation of the UPND-MMD alliance offers a unique opportunity for Zambia to address its challenges with a unified approach, driven by two parties that recognize the value of collaboration. As Zambia moves forward, the alliance is set to reinforce the government’s resolve to tackle economic issues, from unemployment to inflation, while also aiming to uplift Zambians through social initiatives.

As the UPND and MMD join forces, they remind Zambians of the words of Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s first president, who championed unity as the cornerstone of a successful nation. The alliance between UPND and MMD is not merely a political strategy but a reaffirmation of a commitment to Zambia’s prosperity, where peace, stability, and progress remain at the forefront. The combined leadership of President Hichilema and Dr. Mumba represents a hopeful future for Zambians, one in which unity and development are the guiding principles.

As they embark on this path together, the UPND and MMD leaders are hopeful that their alliance will strengthen Zambia, inspiring the nation to work collectively toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

Mumba Chilambwe – Source UPND media Team