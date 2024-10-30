An Indian national whose vicious dogs mauled a 14-year-old boy, severing his hands and severely injuring his legs, has refused to meet the child’s mother, Beauty Sifumkwe, despite having initially agreed to do so.

The 35-year-old widow, who resides in Chipata Compound, walked to the businessman’s company in the Misisi area for the scheduled meeting. However, upon arrival, she was turned away by the man’s wife, who asked her to return the following day, stating that her husband was busy with important meetings.

An emotional Mrs. Sifumkwe, speaking outside the company premises, expressed frustration and doubt about securing justice for her son.

The brutal attack took place on January 11, 2024, in Chipata Compound, where the 14-year-old boy was accused of attempting to steal side mirrors. In response, the businessman allegedly unleashed his dogs on the boy, resulting in severed hands and severely injured legs.

Adding to the distress, the only compensation offered by the businessman was a 25kg bag of mealie meal for the grieving mother.

BMTV journalist Idah Banda Musakanya, who has been investigating the case, uncovered disturbing footage showing inhumane treatment of the boy before he lost his hands. Despite the severity of the attack, the case was initially closed by the police, and the boy was reportedly hidden in one of Lusaka’s compounds, seemingly to let the matter fade away.

Thanks to continuous reporting by BMTV, two Indian men involved in the incident have since been arrested and detained at Central Police Station. However, concerned citizens remain vigilant, closely monitoring the case to ensure justice is served.

This tragic incident has ignited public outrage, with many Zambians demanding accountability and justice for the young boy.

Source: Idah Banda Musakanya