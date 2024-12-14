President Hakainde Hichilema has reportedly rewarded Michelo Chizombe, the petitioner in the case that disqualified former President Edgar Lungu from contesting future elections, with a diplomatic role in Zambia’s foreign service. Chizombe, who has completed diplomatic training at the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies (ZIDIS), is set to be deployed alongside other graduates, including notable members of the UPND Youth Wing.

The move has drawn significant attention, with questions arising over whether this appointment is a reward for Chizombe’s role in one of the most consequential legal battles in recent Zambian politics. Chizombe’s petition led to the Constitutional Court ruling that Lungu, having served two terms, was ineligible to run in future elections under constitutional provisions.

The ruling was seen as a landmark decision, effectively barring one of the ruling party’s most formidable political opponents. Now, with Chizombe’s diplomatic deployment imminent, the timing has fueled widespread speculation about its implications for governance, the judiciary, and Zambia’s foreign service appointments.

According to reports, Chizombe trained at ZIDIS alongside other high-profile UPND members, including Lusaka Youth Province figures such as Matomola Likwanya. This batch of trainees is said to be preparing for postings as Zambia bolsters its diplomatic presence under the new administration. However, the inclusion of individuals with close ties to the ruling party in this process has raised eyebrows, with some interpreting it as a sign of the growing influence of party politics in state institutions.

The case that propelled Chizombe into the spotlight was one of significant national interest. Lungu’s eligibility to run for office was contested on the basis of constitutional limits, and the Constitutional Court ruled that his previous terms in office disqualified him from seeking another term. While the ruling was celebrated by many as a reaffirmation of constitutionalism, others viewed it as a politically charged decision with far-reaching consequences for Zambia’s political landscape.

Chizombe’s subsequent diplomatic training and appointment have added a new layer to the story. For many, this move signals a recognition of his role in reshaping Zambia’s political terrain. His swift transition from petitioner to trainee diplomat has become a talking point, with speculation swirling about whether this was a strategic reward for his involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, the foreign service training program at ZIDIS has itself come under scrutiny, as questions emerge about its selection criteria and the inclusion of prominent UPND affiliates. While diplomatic training is standard for those entering the foreign service, the current cohort’s composition has attracted attention, given the political profiles of some trainees.

The deployment of Chizombe and his colleagues comes as Zambia seeks to enhance its diplomatic efforts globally. The government has highlighted the importance of strengthening international ties and leveraging diplomatic channels to foster economic growth and development. However, the perception of political appointments in the foreign service risks overshadowing these efforts.

As Chizombe prepares for his new role, the story continues to captivate Zambians. His journey from petitioner in a high-stakes legal battle to foreign service appointee marks a significant chapter in the unfolding political narrative of the Hichilema administration.

Aaron Mudenda.

Political Analyst.