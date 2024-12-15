President Hakainde Hichilema officially launched the establishment of the Zambezi Economic Free Zone, which encompasses the Sekute and Mukuni Free Economic Zones. The initiative, spanning 17,000 hectares, is set to create thousands of jobs upon full development, marking a major step in Zambia’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the launch, President Hichilema highlighted the strategic importance of the project’s location near the Kazungula Bridge, a critical link connecting Zambia to Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Additionally, its proximity to the iconic Victoria Falls and surrounding gorges is expected to promote tourism, complementing other economic activities in the region.

“This project is phenomenal and strategic for our economy,” said President Hichilema. “Through public-private partnerships, we aim to create value that benefits Zambians by fostering job creation across the country. I urge developers to ensure that local communities directly benefit from the opportunities this project will generate.”

The President also emphasized the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving development across key sectors, including mining, tourism, and agriculture. He extended gratitude to the developers and investors who have expressed interest in the project and encouraged them to attract additional partners. Chiefs Sekute and Mukuni were also acknowledged for their contribution of land for the initiative.

Senior Chief Sekute praised the project’s potential, noting that it has already garnered interest from 12 companies. “This free economic zone will attract significant investment and contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

Buks van Rensburg, Chairman of the BHL Group, commended Zambia’s peaceful environment and the warmth of its people as key factors that enhance its investment appeal. Similarly, Hillington International Group representative Reza Jamili thanked the government for fostering an investor-friendly environment and expressed the group’s interest in contributing to Zambia’s growth.

Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba highlighted the impact of relaxed visa requirements and the KAZA UNIVISA, which facilitates regional travel. He projected that tourism visitations could reach three million by 2026, generating approximately 40 billion Kwacha in revenue.

Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa expressed gratitude for President Hichilema’s consistent efforts to bring development to the province. Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma echoed these sentiments, thanking the President for ensuring inclusive development across Zambia.

The Zambezi Economic Free Zone is poised to be a transformative project, boosting investment, job creation, and tourism in Zambia while enhancing the nation’s overall economic outlook.