As Tropical Cyclone Chido approaches Zambia, agriculture expert Dr. Oliver Bulaya has urged farmers across the country to take proactive steps to safeguard their crops and livestock. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds, posing significant risks to agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

Dr. Bulaya underscored the importance of proper water management in farming areas to prevent crop damage. “Farmers should ensure that fields are well-drained to avoid waterlogging, which can destroy crops and reduce yields. Creating furrows or ditches to channel excess water away from fields is a simple yet effective measure,” he advised.

In anticipation of the cyclone’s rains, Dr. Bulaya encouraged farmers to harvest mature crops immediately to minimize losses. He noted that crops close to maturity are particularly vulnerable to damage from heavy rainfall, making early harvesting an essential strategy for protecting agricultural investments.

For crops that remain in the ground, he recommended the use of protective covers to shield them from excessive rainfall. This approach helps maintain the quality of produce and reduces the risk of spoilage.

Dr. Bulaya also highlighted the increased threat of pests and diseases, which tend to flourish in wet and humid conditions. He urged farmers to adopt integrated pest management strategies, which combine traditional and modern methods for effective crop protection. “Farmers need to monitor their fields closely for any signs of pest or disease outbreaks and act swiftly to address these issues,” he emphasized.

With agriculture being a cornerstone of Zambia’s economy and food security, the imminent cyclone has raised serious concerns about its potential impact. Dr. Bulaya’s advice provides a clear roadmap for farmers to mitigate risks and protect their livelihoods.

A cyclone is a large-scale weather system characterized by rotating air masses around a central area of low atmospheric pressure. Cyclones are often accompanied by strong winds, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms. They are categorized based on intensity, with tropical cyclones being the most severe type. These cyclones form over warm ocean waters and can cause widespread damage when they make landfall.

Tropical Cyclone Chido, currently advancing toward Zambia, is fueled by warm ocean waters and atmospheric instability. As it moves inland, it is expected to bring torrential rains and strong winds that could disrupt agricultural activities, damage infrastructure, and trigger flooding in vulnerable areas.

Cyclones like Chido are natural meteorological events but have far-reaching consequences for human life, ecosystems, and economies. The heavy rainfall and high winds associated with such events can devastate crops, displace communities, and overwhelm local infrastructure. This makes preparedness crucial for minimizing damage.

The measures outlined by Dr. Bulaya, including early harvesting, water management, and pest control, are critical in helping farmers mitigate the effects of Cyclone Chido. By implementing these steps, farmers can not only reduce the immediate impacts of the storm but also enhance their long-term resilience against extreme weather events.