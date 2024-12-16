UBA Zambia Launches Tailored Banking Services for Tanzanians in Zambia

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Zambia has introduced a specialized banking service designed to simplify financial transactions and cross-border transfers for members of the Tanzanian community living in Zambia. The initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion and streamline banking processes between the two countries.

UBA Zambia Chief Executive Officer Chinedu Obeta highlighted the benefits of the partnership, emphasizing its potential to foster seamless financial interactions for Tanzanians residing in Zambia. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing accessible and convenient banking solutions for all communities,” he said.

The comprehensive banking service package includes mobile banking options, efficient remittance services, personal and business accounts, and affordable loan facilities. These offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of Tanzanians in Zambia, facilitating both personal and business transactions while strengthening cross-border financial ties.

Mr. Obeta further noted that the initiative aligns with UBA’s mission to promote financial inclusion and expand its reach. By addressing specific community needs, the bank seeks to bridge gaps in financial accessibility and encourage economic participation across borders.

This strategic move reflects UBA’s broader goal of fostering integration and empowering communities through innovative banking solutions, ensuring that customers, irrespective of their origin, can seamlessly manage their financial activities.