Zambia Secures $34.65 Million Funding for Climate Resilience Through Nature-Based Solutions

In a significant milestone for climate action, Zambia’s Nature, People, and Climate Investment Plan (ZNPC-IP) has received the green light from the Governing Board of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF). The approval includes an allocation of $34.65 million to bolster the nation’s efforts in addressing climate change and safeguarding ecosystems.

Speaking after the announcement, Green Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha emphasized the transformative potential of the funding. He explained that the investment will support nature-based solutions aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change caused by human activities on land resources and ecosystem services. The initiative will be implemented across three key provinces: Central, Copperbelt, and North-Western.

“The approval of Zambia’s Nature, People, and Climate Investment Plan marks a major step in our commitment to sustainable development,” Mr. Mposha stated. “This funding will help us implement targeted interventions to protect our environment while supporting communities dependent on natural resources.”

The $34.65 million allocation is divided into two components. A substantial $33 million has been earmarked for the Zambian government through Multilateral Development Banks, including the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. This funding will facilitate large-scale projects to restore ecosystems, enhance land-use practices, and build climate resilience among vulnerable communities. The remaining $1.65 million will be directed toward Project Implementation Support Services, ensuring effective oversight and execution of the planned activities.

Zambia’s ZNPC-IP approval coincided with Ethiopia’s Nature, People, and Climate Investment Plan, reflecting the CIF’s broader commitment to supporting climate resilience in developing nations. The decision was made during a high-level meeting on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The approved investment plan aligns with Zambia’s Green Economy agenda, which seeks to integrate environmental sustainability into economic planning. By prioritizing nature-based solutions, the government aims to address critical issues such as deforestation, land degradation, and declining biodiversity.

The targeted provinces—Central, Copperbelt, and North-Western—are among the most affected by climate change, with communities facing challenges such as unpredictable rainfall, soil erosion, and reduced agricultural productivity. The projects under the ZNPC-IP will focus on reforestation, conservation agriculture, and community-led ecosystem restoration to reverse these trends.

“Nature-based solutions are essential for combating the climate crisis,” Mr. Mposha said. “By restoring ecosystems and adopting sustainable practices, we not only protect our environment but also enhance the livelihoods of our people.”

The involvement of the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the International Finance Corporation underscores the significance of the initiative. These institutions will collaborate with the Zambian government to implement the projects, ensuring alignment with international best practices and sustainability standards.

The Multilateral Development Banks will also play a critical role in capacity-building for local institutions and stakeholders. This includes training programs, technical assistance, and the deployment of advanced monitoring tools to track the progress and impact of the interventions.

Zambia’s success in securing CIF funding highlights the country’s proactive approach to climate action. The investment plan was developed through extensive stakeholder consultations and aligns with global climate goals, including the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The funding also positions Zambia as a leader in Africa’s efforts to address climate change through nature-based solutions. By focusing on the interconnectedness of people, nature, and climate, the ZNPC-IP offers a holistic framework for sustainable development that can serve as a model for other nations.

With the funding secured, the Zambian government is expected to begin implementation in early 2025. The projects are anticipated to yield long-term benefits, including improved food security, enhanced climate resilience, and the preservation of critical ecosystems.

Minister Mposha expressed gratitude to the Climate Investment Funds and Zambia’s development partners for their unwavering support. “This investment is not just a victory for Zambia but a testament to what can be achieved through international collaboration and commitment to a shared vision of sustainability,” he concluded.

As the global community grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, Zambia’s Nature, People, and Climate Investment Plan serves as a reminder that innovative, nature-centered solutions hold the key to a sustainable future.